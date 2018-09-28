Are we ready for the general elections on November 6 ?

Indeed, the primary elections earlier this past August was full of energy, and excitement. Several candidates especially, Dr. Abdul El Sayed excited voters and energized them. The primary elections exceptional turnout is a reminder to all of us that, energizing voters is possible. The challenge before us now lies in translating the primary election momentum into a high turnout on November 6, 2018. This is the ultimate challenge.

This year's general elections are critical at all levels due to the politically toxic environment and the countless challenges facing our cities, counties, state as well as the federal government. National elections, especially the election of the President is a most important election. However, as to the most impact on daily life, there are no more important elections than local ones.

We at the human rights community, always calls upon citizens to cast an informed and educated vote. We see no excuse for any person to miss being part of shaping our common future. There are a number of good candidates to choose from.

It is often said that the most important title in this country after President is the title of citizen. And the most important political right of a citizen is the vote. Elections times are the right period where people can make the right choices and render the desired change they seek. Voting Smart is electing the right candidate for the right reasons that go beyond race, color, gender, ethnicity faith or nationality. Voting should not be based on emotion. It should be grounded on a study of the candidate's qualifications, record and positions on issues of interest and concerns that matters to our society and that impact our common future. Elections time is the time where we, as people, should cast an informed vote based on knowledge and information about each candidate.

The close elections we have been having testify to a simple truth- every vote counts. Countless races round the country have been won by the smallest of margins. Especially at the local level.

I remind all citizens who are eligible to register to vote, the last day to register to vote in this general election is October 9, 2018. Those who are not registered are urged to register so they can exercise this most precious civic duty. Turnout is key.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. We are all stakeholders in our cities, counties, states and country. Register today and do not miss voting on November 6, 2018. Let's be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Let's make a difference.