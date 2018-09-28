TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Statement | 28 September 2018 16:17 CET

Re: Prince Eze Madumere Never Stepped Down For Anybody

By Project Madumere 2019
The attention of Project Madumere 2019 has been drawn to the rumour making the rounds, claiming that His Excellency, the top contender for 2019 governorship election, Prince Eze Madumere, has stepped down for a certain aspirant from Owerri zone.

We call on Imolites and the general public to disregard such rumour as Prince Madumere, the most experienced aspirant, never stepped down for anybody.

However, we wish to state categorically that talks are still ongoing to resolve some grey areas with a view to organizing and unifying Owerri zone towards winning the 2019 Governorship election.

Prince Eze Madumere as the apex leader of Owerri zone remains focused in his determination to continue to give quality leadership, especially in the area of ensuring that justice, equity and fair play are enthroned in the polity.

Chief Chris Nwaike Ph.D (KSJI)
Admin. Secretary
Project Madumere 2019


