Local Government And Emirate Affairs Ministry Donates 67,000 Exercise Books To Borno Govt

Management and Staff, Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs on Wednesday donated over 67,000 exercise books to the Borno State Government for onward distribution to Primary and Secondary schools in the three Senatorial Districts.

The gesture which was a personal donations from staff of the ministry is to complement efforts of Governor Kashim Shettima in revamping the education sector which was hitherto destroyed by activities of insurgents in the state.

Handing over the books to governor Shettima at the Government House, Maiduguri, the outgoing Commissioner of the ministry who is also an aspirant for Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio Federal Constituency on the platform of the ruling party, Hon. Usman Zannah said, the ministry is fully satisfied with massive reconstruction and remodelling of schools under the present administration, hence all staff contributed from their monthly salaries a substantial amount of money for production of customized exercise books of 80, 60 and 40 leaves, as their widows might in assisting pupils and government reposition the education sector.

Zannah said, apart from donating the books, the ministry has reconstructed several primary schools equipped with furniture and teaching materials, in addition to prompt payment of salaries and allowances of teachers in all the 27 Council Areas of the state.

His words: "I am happy to be part of this day for the donation of Exercise books as a little gesture from the management and staff of my ministry.

" Your Excellency, the ministry is highly delighted with your efforts in repositioning the education sector. Under your watch, you have reconstructed several schools that were hitherto destroyed by insurgents. You have also constructed models schools equipped with air-conditioning systems and computers across the state.

"Therefore, we in the Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs deem it fit to complement your effort by donating over 67,000 exercise books to our students/pupils of the poor.

" I want to appeal to all and sundry who have the willingness and the means to please emulate us and donate whatever little it is to this government, because everything should not be left in the hands of government alone." Zannah said.

Responding, Governor Shettima thanked the Commissioner and all the staff of the ministry for identifying with the policies and programmes of the present administration, especially in its resolve to revamp the falling down of education on the state.

He noted that this gesture would go a long way in complementing government's effort in its Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of liberated communities, as most Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs have gone back home and picked up their pieces.

Shettima promised that the books will be distributed fairly and judicioulsy across the three senatorial Districts. End.