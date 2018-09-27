TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

27 September 2018

UNIOSUN ASUU declares warning strike

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 
The Academic Staff Union of Osun State University, Osogbo has embarked on a warning strike effective from 12 midnight on Thursday, 27th September, 2018.

This declaration was made by the branch chairman, Dr. M. O. Abanikannda at an emergency congress held at the main campus of the university today.

Dr. Abanikannda noted that the NLC warning strike became necessary in order to press for the conclusion of negotiation on minimum wage.

The branch chairman who is also the chairman of the Branch Strike Monitoring Committee (BSMC) emphasized that during the strike, the BSMC would move round the campuses of the university to ensure total compliance.

He said while the strike is on, academic members of staff would abstain from all official engagements, regular and part time teaching including statutory and other committee meetings.


