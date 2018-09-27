Ooni Sets To Create An International Exhibition Platform For Young Artist.

His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife is set to host an art fair tagged "ARTIVATE YOUR DREAM" at his Enuwa palace on the first October, 2018. This art fair will be showcasing our young and talented artists of every background from primary schools to tertiary institutions.

This was contained in a statement made available by the coordinator of the project Mr. Badejo Victor Oluwaseun during the project's unveiling at the palace of Ooni in Ile-Ife

Oluwaseun is an artist of great repute who has traveled far and wide with the Ooni of Ife on his numerous international trips and he's the creator of the gigantic Moremi Statue in Ile-Ife, the tallest in Nigeria and 3rd tallest in Africa, he's done some other mouthwatering edifices like the 10ft replica of the prestigious Aare Crown which usually displays during the Olojo festival, he's also the brain behind various laudable art works of the Igbo Olodumare at Ife Grand Resorts and leisure.

Badejo who was invited by the presidency to a meeting in Aso Villa on art development nationwide is the personal assistant on arts and culture to the Oonirisa and the brain behind the project said the art fair will further expand the exposure of the beauty in African arts to the world as art professionals and enthusiasts will be coming from all walks of life to see the breathtaking creations to be exhibited at the grand finale. He said "I have seen many of the art works submitted so far and I can tell you that the future of art is here but we only need to expose our works by creating a global platform for this artists and let the world see what we have to offer as the ingenuity of talents that abound is numerous and relieved that it won't be long for the nation to start earning foreign exchange from art if things are done the right way. He said "I have been to many countries where art is fetching them millions in revenue and I can categorically tell you that the originality of our works here share no comparison to what is available there but they only have an enabling environment for their artists to operate and develop their skills which is what we are offering through the support of His Majesty" He stressed further that this exhibition will only be focusing on painting, sculpture, drawing, live art and textile with lots of prizes to be given to the artistes as encouragement to do more. He then ask every interested artist to come to the palace arts gallery or log on to the website for registration process.

While unveiling the project, His Majesty Ooni Ogunwusi said "I am an ardent lover of art therefore I will support the project with everything it needs to achieve the targeted goal. He eulogised Oluwaseun and asked him to continue the good work by interpreting our rich culture and heritage through works of art.