Osun Decides: thugs attack Journalists in Osogbo -NUJ

The Acting Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osun state, Mr Kehinde Ayantunji today lamented that thugs attacked journalists at a polling unit in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation (OSBC) Reporter, Tosin Oladokun and Kaftan Television crew led by Jude Ochinma were attacked early Thursday morning by suspected hoodlums in Ward 5 Alekuwodo, Osogbo, where the governorship rerun was conducted.

According to him "The hoodlums reportedly damaged the OSBC official vehicle and seriously wounded the crew who were on official assignment to cover the exercise. Kaftan TV reporter and his crew were also attacked.

"Security agents in the area including military personnel have however dislodged the suspected thugs who laid siege at Akindeko market but were unable to arrest the culprits.

He said the police intervened swifty but were unable to apprehend the culprits, who fled when the police stormed the scene of the attack.

He described the action as regrettable and condemnable, saying media must not at time be the victim of electoral violence.

According to Ayantunji, the environment appeared more tensed and called the security agents to double their efforts in protecting the media and other personnel on election duty.