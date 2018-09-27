ICRC Directors Condoles Family of Slain ICRC Staff ,Saifura Hussein Ahmad Korsa in Maiduguri

Mr. Dominik Stillhart, the global director of operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Mr. Patrick Youssef, the ICRC deputy director for African operations, have completed a two-day visit to Nigeria today. In Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, they paid condolence visit to the family of the slain ICRC worker , Mr. Saifura Hussein Ahmad Korsa who was killed by Boko Haram Terrorists few weeks ago.

They formally presented their condolences to the family of Saifura Hussein Ahmad Korsa, who was killed in a horrific act of brutality on 16 September.

It will be recalled that Saifura was abducted in Rann, Borno state on 01 March 2018 together with two other health workers who remain in captivity: Hauwa Mohamed Liman and Alice Loksha Ngaddah. Saifura and Hauwa worked as midwives in an ICRC-supported health care clinic in Rann, managed by the Nigerian Ministry of Health.

The ICRC senior management also met Hauwa’s family to transmit messages of support and solidarity on behalf of other colleagues.

“I travelled from our headquarters in Geneva to Maiduguri to pay tribute to our late colleague Saifura and to give my respects to her family in person”, said Stillhart.

“I also wanted to re­assure them and Hauwa ’s family of our continuous support. Hauwa’s family still live with the agony of separation, and I was deeply moved by the despair and anxiety her parents are feeling. No parent should ever be put in such a situation!” Stillhart said.

Following the abduction of the three women, the ICRC spared no efforts to persuade their captors to release them safely.

During the visit, Stillhart reiterated the plea to the group holding them, saying, “We are appealing again to those holding Hauwa and Alice to release them safely as soon as possible. They are health care workers and must be protected!”

On Wednesday, the two senior leaders also met with the Vice-President of Nigeria and other officials in Abuja, with whom they discussed the plight of the remaining hostages and severe challenges faced by humanitarian workers in north-eastern Nigeria.

“These tragic events will certainly have an impact on our capacity to deliver much needed aid to people affected by the armed conflict in the north-east of Nigeria.

Nevertheless, we remain committed to continue responding to the tremendous humanitarian needs in what remains one of the largest humanitarian crises of our time in Africa, while doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our teams. ”- concluded Stillhart.

Between January and September 2018, almost half a million people in north-eastern and north-central Nigeria received health care services in ICRC-supported clinics, where 15,500 children were born and almost 7,400 children suffering from malnutrition received treatment.