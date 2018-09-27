TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

27 September 2018

Osun rerun: polling centers in Osogbo under watertight security

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 
In Osogbo, the state capital, the election started on time and voters who are aged were allowed to vote early so as not to keep them on the queue.

The election is going on smoothly and everything is orderly. INEC officials are attending to the voters promptly and the environment is calm.

There is presence of heavy security and the security operatives comport themselves very politely. The security men are performing their duties in an organised manner without intimidation.


