Elections | 27 September 2018 12:49 CET

NSCDC men face armed thugs, restores peace Orolu, 

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 
Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have restored peace at Orolu area and voting has commenced there.

The NSCDC men face the armed political thugs who were shooting sporadically and chasing the voters away from polling units.

At Orolu ward 8 unit 1, Kajola primary school, voting accreditation and voting started immediately the NSCDC men restored law and order in the area.

Some Domestic election Observers were also allowed to gain access to the area and INEC officials are performing their jobs unhindered now.

The numbers of voters with PVC in unit 1 ward 8 is 393 and numbers of voters seen on queue were 32 at the time of filing these reports.


