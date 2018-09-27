Osun Rerun : Three Persons Caught Attempting To Vote With Wrong PVC 

At Adewale street, unit 17, ward 5, a woman was caught attempting to vote with permanent voter card that does not belong to the unit.

Also, two other people were also caught in possession of voter cards belonging to other pilling units.

Agents of some political parties had raised alarm over the presence of the persons, whom they accused were not registered voters in the unit.

However, security operatives intervened to bring the matter under control. The three suspects were whisked away by policemen.