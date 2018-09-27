Ghastly Motor Accident Claims 9 Lives In Ekiti State

Blood and tears flowed in torrents in Igede town in Ekiti State on Wednesday when nine persons lost their lives in a fatal auto crash.

Apart from the nine passengers that died, one other person was critically injured in the crash with bodies and flesh of the victims littering the road.

The accident occurred at about 6.15 am in front of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office along Igede-Awo Road.

Nine persons died on the spot while the remaining injured victim was taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Many bystanders, passengers and pedestrians wept profusely at the sight of the mangled bodies of the victims with one of them having his head cut off by the impact of the accident.

The accident involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Hummer Bus marked LAGOS EKY 978 XJ and DAF truck with registration number YOBE XB 404 FKA.

An eyewitness disclosed that the bus had run into the truck which they said was travelling ahead and conveying planks, thereby losing control and causing the truck to equally lose control.

The Public Education Officer of Ekiti Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Mohammed Olowo, attributed the possible cause of the crash to “over speeding and loss of control.”

Olowo added that the corpses of victims had been deposited at the morgue of Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI).

He urged motorists to exercise caution while driving and obey traffic rules and regulations .