GARSHIGAR ENCOUNTER: Troops Rout Boko Haram Insurgents

Troops of 145 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE to conduct Counter terrorism and Counter insurgency operations in Borno State today routed Boko Haram insurgents on rampage in Garshigar community of Mobbar Local Government Area in Northern Borno.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations said Thursday in statement that the insurgents mounted on 9 trucks attacked the community in the evening of Wednesday 26 September 2018, but met with fierce resistance and heavy superior power of the vigilant troops.

Preliminary battle damage assessment revealed that the overwhelming superior power of the troops devastated the boko haram insurgents, inflicting human and equipment casualty on them and forcing the insurgents to withdraw in disarray.

The gallant troops have regrouped after the fierce encounter and are dominating the general area of Garshigar and its environ with fighting patrols.

The good people of Mobbar Local Government are urged to remain calm and be assured of troops' commitment and resilience to providing adequate security in the general area.