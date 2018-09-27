TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 27 September 2018 09:59 CET

2019 presidency: Obasanjo declares support for Buhari.

By The Nigerian Voice
Abraham Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday declared his support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Director of Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo.

According to him, Obasanjo, after a visit to his office wrote the campaign organisation on Wednesday to officially declare his support.

The letter reads, “Dear Sir, please find attached a statement of my public declaration and support for the 2019 second term re-election bid of our highly esteemed President Buhari.

“I have taken a personal decision to release the statement and to notify you of my availability to work for the re-election of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari with sincerity and loyalty.

“Please accept my assurances of the highest regards", he said.


