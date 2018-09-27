GNI Visits Flood Affected Areas, Assures Ogun State Residents Of Better Partnership With CDAs 

Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka,GNI, Ogun State governorship aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress(ADC) in the forthcoming 2019 general election visited Banku, Arigbede, Mokore and Wawa in Ifo Local Government area of Ogun State to inspect and commiserate with the residents of the flood-affected areas.

The governorship hopefully lamented *insensitivity* and neglect of APC led government on town planning ethics as the major bane of infrastructural deficiency in most flood-affected areas .

While addressing the residents, GNI assures residents of better collaboration with major community stakeholders like the Baales, Community Development Associations (CDAs’) etc to champion ideas and support self-help community projects that will permanently resolve these prevalent circumstances and change the lives of people for good if elected Ogun State Governor comes 2019.

The overwhelmed residents regret near total neglect of the areas by the outgoing APC government in Ogun State and also appreciate GNI on his compassion and high sense of responsibility.

He, therefore, urges the residents to be law abiding and be vigilant by not blocking water-ways and drainages in their communities.