World Pharmacy Day: Psn Pays Courtesy Visit On Omu Anioma, Eulogize Her Sterling Leadership Qualities, Support To Pharmacists

As part of their World Pharmacy Day celebration, the Executive and members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Delta State Chapter, on Tuesday 25th September, 2018, paid a courtesy visit on the Omu Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, as a mark of respect for her leadership role in the society, relationship with the PSN and to intimate her of their programmes for the Day.

The group which was led on the visit by its Chapter Chairman, Pharm. Dr. Wilson Ishima acknowledged the Omu as a pillar of support to PSN, and particularly the Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPs).

According to Ishima, “The PSN in Delta and Nigeria is proud of the Omu Anioma; a Royal Highness with distinction. You have been a mother and a friend to PSN, of which the National President of PSN was to lead this delegation, but for an urgent official assignment that took him away outside the shores of Nigeria.

“We have come to intimate you of the programmes we have lined up for the World Pharmacy Day and to use this as a medium to thank you for all the numerous supports you have rendered to PSN, especially your kind donation of a parcel of land to the Lady Pharmacists for Pharmacognosis (the growing of herbs for medicine).

“The theme of this year's World Pharmacy Day is “Pharmacist, Your Medicine Expert”. And to give it a better interpretation, we are today, holding an enlightenment programme for students at the St. Patrick's College, Asaba, to teach them about the dangers inherent in drug misuse and abuse.

“So we want to appreciate you once again, not only as a pillar of support to PSN, but for your sterling leadership prowess which is positively affecting all strata of our society. Each time we come around, there is always something new and unique to take away from your presence and articulate moral admonitions. We are grateful and we wish to keep coming to tap from your fountain of knowledge”, Pharm. Ishima affirmed.

Responding, Omu Dunkwu commended the Society for deeming it necessary to come and identify with her on such a high profile event of PSN, marking the World Pharmacy Day.

“I am exceedingly grateful to PSN for keeping faith with this relationship we have had over the years. I am an obsessive lover of PSN, in particular the Lady Pharmacists. The reason I gave a land to ALPs to grow medicinal plants to develop medicines that will help humanity.

“Pharmacists are crucial to life. They are one interesting key component of the Medical Profession I have come to cherish and identify with. The reason is, if a Doctor does all the checking on a patient and the medical lab experts carry out all the necessary tests and the patient goes home without a medicine to take, he or she may die the next day. But he or she can jump up again, healthy and alive just by taking a tablet of medicine from a Pharmacist.

“So, we must continue to support them. I Martha Dunkwu is one blood with PSN running through the same vein. That is how I view our relationship.

“And so, i am with you all the way. And it is my prayer that you have a successful celebration of the World Pharmacy Day”, Dunkwu maintained.

While some of the Pharmacists in the delegation, especially the Lady Pharmacists took turn to eulogize Omu Anioma for her unquantifiable supports to their programmes in the past; the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Pharm. Dr. Kenneth Otene rounded off the array of appreciations and eulogies with a vote of thanks.

To further show their respect, the PSN Chairman presented a customized wall clock to the Omu Anioma, who was flanked by HRH Omu Onyebuchibe Okonkwo, Omu of Obior. Also present were the Omu of Ogwashi-Uku, HRH Omu Edith Rafua, a respected Obi in Okpanam, Obi Adi Nwaokobia, the Aka Omu of Okpanam, Chief Mrs. Cecilia Ofuani, a Public Relations expert, Mr. Godfrey Osakwe MNIPR and others too numerous to mention.