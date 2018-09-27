Oluwo commends 'Vote Not Fight' campaigners on successful election

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi has commended the campaigners of Vote Not Fight initiative for the successful gubernatorial election in the state.

The monarch also commended the Vote Not Fight campaigners for promoting peaceful, free and fair conduct of election.

Receiving the Vote Not Fight team in his palace, Oba Akanbi charged the people of the state to remain peaceful during supplementary gubernatorial election in the state.

During the Osun West Vote Not Fight rally held in Iwo, the headquarters of Osun West Senatorial District, the monarch warned against violence during and after the election.

The Vote Not Fight team led by Bukola Idowu, the Executive Director of Kimpact Development Initiative held peaceful rally across the state to sensitize the people of Osun West against electoral violence.

Idowu lauded the monarch for his effort in ensuring peace in his community and for endorsing the Vote Not Fight Campaign.