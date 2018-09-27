Police nab 23-year-old man using army uniform to rob

The Ogun State Police Command has nabbed a 23-year-old man, Adeoye Ayomide who was using Nigeria Army camouflage uniform to rob people in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect is a member of an armed robbery syndicate who specialized in operating with army uniform around Mowe area of Ogun State.

According to him, the suspect Adeoye Ayomide was arrested around 8:00pm of Tuesday 25th of September 2018 along Ofada road Mowe.

He said the gang had earlier robbed one Adeyemo Adegboyega, a retired army officer of the sum of N86,000 on the 13th of September 2018 with broken bottle.

The PPRO said "The incident was reported at Mowe Divisional Headquarters consequent upon which the DPO, CSP Francis Ebuhoma detailed hs operatives to be on the trail of the hoodlums."

"The efforts of the police paid off on Tuesday when the operatives received information that the gang members were sighted around Mowe area. Upon the information, the operatives swiftly moved into action, chased the gang and subsequently got one of them who dressed in fake army uniform arrested."

"Search warrant was duly executed in his house where more fake army uniforms was recovered."

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad for discreet investigation and arrest of other members of the gang.