SDP national chairman, Falae reacts to Omisore's decision to work forAPC candidate in Osun rerun election

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Chief Olu Falae has reacted to the decision of the candidate of the party in the gubernatorial election in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore to work for the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to win the rerun election.

Falae said he was not party of the decision to work with APC and that he was not consulted before the decision was taken by Omisore. He dissociates himself and the party from the decision of Senator Omisore.

Omisore had said he agreed to work with APC to win the election and that his party would form a coalition government with APC when Oyetola becomes the governor.

Omisore said "Our decision to form a Coalition Government is based on the party that is ready to work with SDP to adopt and implement the core values of our party which is social justice and good governance".

"Our core values and philosophy as indicated in our SDP manifestoes (Restoration Agenda) have all been presented to the APC and the PDP representatives, who have approached us for support and formation of a coalition government.”

"For the Restoration Agenda to be effectively implemented, Social Democratic Party (Osun state) would ensure that her core values are considered and incorporated into the development agenda of the party of choice for a meaningful coalition.

"In this regard, we have forwarded our proposals for coalition government to the PDP representatives headed by the Senate President (Sen. Bukola Saraki) and the APC high powered delegation led by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the newly elected governor of Ekiti state.”

"The APC had since come back to accept all the conditions proposed to them by us to form a coalition government while the PDP is yet to respond. We have therefore as a party accepted to support the APC for victory in the rerun election and thereafter form a coalition government", Omisore said.