Imo Deputy Gov. Declares, Unveils Social Contract

Amid jubilation rising from an overwhelming victory at Imo High Court where his purported removal from office was nullified, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has unveiled his agenda for the people of Imo State.

The Deputy Governor made the unveiling at his Project Madumere Campaign office, Owerri, Imo State, where he formerly declared his governorship ambition when multitude of supporters who had besieged the office in celebration of his victory.

Meanwhile, Prince Madumere used the opportunity to formerly declare his resolve to contest the governorship of Imo state reeling out his seven-point social contract with the people of Imo state.

According to him; “my covenant with Imo will be based on the following: Youth Empowerment, which will be anchored on Agriculture and Agro-business, Information & Communication Technology and Entrepreneurship across the local government areas of the State.

Massive Industrialization & Job creation with Foreign Partners and emphasis on local raw materials”

Speaking further he revealed the need to strengthen the Educational systems with Effective Quality Assurance Mechanisms with a view to uplifting higher Institutions to what it should be and make it more competitive.

He also hinted that he will rebuild the Health Sector with the assistance of Foreign Partners, emphasizing on locally sourced personnel to reduce unnecessary medical pilgrimage abroad and to ensure affordable intensive health care.

The number two citizen of Imo State emphasized his preparedness to improve on social Welfare of the people especially the aged and women. He also promised to restore Social Amenities in the State and will broaden it to accommodate the contemporary world focus on Human development indices. He added that the area has been neglected over the years.

On enthronement of Rule of Law, respect for the Constitutional Responsibilities of the Civil Service, Elders, Clergy and Traditional Institutions and their historical affiliations, he vowed to uphold them if elected into office by the Imo people. He emphasized the need to restore the dignity of Imo people.

Prince Madumere further promised to embark on Re-engineering and Total Rehabilitation of Imo infrastructural facilities, an area he considered as paramount importance because of its strategic importance to the development of any society.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, addressing his staff in his office, said he has also forgiven those who orchestrated impeachment procedure against him, saying he bears no grudges. He also established that Governor Okorocha is still his boss in so far he is still the Deputy Governor of the State.

Fielding questions from newsmen on expected relationship with his Governor Okorocha; His words: “Governor Rochas Okorocha is my boss and will always remain my boss as long as I am the Deputy Governor of Imo State. I don’t have any grudges against anybody; and those who orchestrated the impeachment plot against me, I have forgiven you. I am a child of God.

Uche Onwuchekwa is the Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Imo State