Nigerian Army To Collaborate With Stakeholders To End Insurgency

The stakeholders within Northern Borno have been urged to collaborate with the Nigerian Army to end the insurgency in the region.

The Acting Commander, Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE Brigadier General Uwem Bassey, made the call in Headquarters of Sector 3 during a meeting with some Local Government officials within the sector’s Area of Operational Responsibility.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement Wednesday said he also appealed to the stakeholders to cooperate with the troops through sharing of credible information concerning the terrorists.

Responding on behalf of the stakeholders, the Secretary to Nghazai Local Government Area of Borno State, Hon Shettima Mohammed, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for restoring peace and sanity to their communities.

He assured the Commander of their cooperation and promise to share any vital information at their disposal with the Nigerian Army.

Present at the meeting were Local Government officials from Nghazai, Monguno, Marte, Guzamala, Kukawa Local Government Areas of Borno State.