Gov Ambode Expresses Readiness For Lagos APC Governorship Primary

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed his readiness to participate in All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election scheduled for Saturday, September 29.

Members of the ruling party are expected to choose the party’s flagbearer in the 2019 election through direct primaries.

Ambode faces challenge from Managing Director of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and

and former Commissioner for Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Obafemi Hamzat.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, Governor Ambode said he is restating his readiness in line with the choice of the party in Lagos State and the validation given to the direct primary preference by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

“As our great party approaches Saturday, September 29th, 2018, earmarked for the direct primary election to choose the candidate to fly our party’s gubernatorial flag at the next general election, I am happy to restate my commitment to participate in that process having procured and submitted my nomination form and having formally declared my intention to seek a second term to continue on the path of unprecedented growth and development that our State has witnessed since 2015,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Ambode expressed profound gratitude to the National Leader of the Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; party elders and executives; GAC members; all APC members and every Lagosian “whose support, understanding and prayers have assisted me in no small measure in being used as an instrument through which our State has redefined the concept of greatness”.

The statement added that the governor in seeking re-election is approaching the founding fathers and teeming members of the party with a “grateful heart, open arms and a pledge to open and deeper attention to the concerns of this one, big family”.

It added that a return of the party’s ticket to Governor Ambode will guarantee the stability of the State’s growing economy; ensure the continuation of the growth and development it has witnessed over time and ensure that the opposition does not take root in the State.

The statement congratulates the Governor’s co-contestants for the courage and commitment to the party and urges party faithful to come out en masse and vote peacefully in all the 20 Local Governments and 245 wards where the election will take place.