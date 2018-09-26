The 2018 GTBank Fashion WeekendModel Casting Call Holds October 2nd

Calling All Models! .....Have you got what it takes to strut the runways of Africa’s biggest fashion event? Then, the GTBank Fashion Weekend is looking for you.

In preparation for the upcoming 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend, there will be an in-person Model Casting Call at Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos on Tuesday October 2nd, 2018.

Models selected at the Casting Call will showcase the latest fashion designs at the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend, holding in November 10th and 11th, 2018.

Requirements: Only female models between the ages of 18 to 27 and from 5’9” and above will be considered

Dress code: Tank top and jeans. Also bring along a pair of high heels (To Walk In).

Date: Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 Time: 9AM-2PM

Venue: Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos.

Now in its third year, the GTBank Fashion Weekend has become the premier consumer-focused event that places African fashion on the global stage and helps small businesses in the local fashion industry thrive. The first and second editions of the event, which held in November 2016 and 2017 respectively, brought together over 250,000 people to interact with some of the best minds in the global fashion space and directly patronize more than 200 indigenous small businesses in the local fashion industry.

For enquiries please send an email [email protected]