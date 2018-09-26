Osun election: INEC gives clarification on contentious Ayedaade result

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reacted to the report that one of its staffs, Mutiu Salawu, tore the result sheet of the Ayedaade local government in the Osun state gubernatorial election. In a statement on Tuesday, September 25, the electoral body said there was an error in the computation of the election result and that Salawu was asked by the electoral officer to remove the result.

INEC claimed that as soon as Salawu duly carried out the instruction, he was hounded by some member of the press who claimed he was trying to alter the result. The electoral body also provided the correct result of the election of the local government. See the statement below: