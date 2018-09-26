Buhari sends Fayemi to woo Omisore for rerun poll

The Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, visited the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, in Ile Ife to woo him ahead of the rerun holding in seven polling units in four local government areas of Osun State on Thursday.

Our correspondent gathered that Fayemi, who accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari, on his trip to the United Nations General Assembly, was instructed to return to Nigeria to meet with Omisore in order to seek his support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, in the rerun poll.

Omisore was said to have received the APC delegates well and they discussed the issue of the rerun poll but the outcome of the meeting was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

A source close to Fayemi told our correspondent that the Ekiti State Governor-elect visited the Ife-born politician and the discussion was fruitful.

The source said, “Dr Kayode Fayemi went to discuss with Senator Omisore in Ife today. The meeting is not unconnected with the rerun poll. Dr Fayeni travelled to the US with President Buhari to attend the UN General Assembly and it was Buhari that asked him to return home to hold a meeting with Omisore on the matter. One vote is very important in this election, so every vote is important and that is the reason for the visit.”

Omisore had suddenly become the darling of the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, who are desperately in need of votes from 3,498 registered voters that would determine who succeeds Governor Rauf Aregbesola on November 27.

The President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, had on Monday visited Omisore for the same reason and he also said the meeting was fruitful and was confident that the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, would win on Thursday.

Omisore is considered to be very important in this rerun election especially at Garage Olode in Ife South Local Government Area where his father, Oba Olajide Omisore, is the monarch.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress has said the PDP candidate would still lose if Omisore supported Adeleke in the rerun election.

The Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy of the APC in Osun State, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read, “They know that the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, can't win on the popular votes. First, he is the least educated and qualified candidate Osun has ever raised in its history of the political contest.

“The fraud that brought him to this level (manipulation of card readers and purchase of PVC of ill-informed voters) that we are now discussing him as a potential governor, marks us as essentially an illiterate and backward democracy.