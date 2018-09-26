Call for INEC Chair, Mahmoud's sack; PDP is unpatriotic.

The Yoruba Revolutionary Assembly (YORA) has described as not only unpatriotic but illogical, the call by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, for the sack of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, aftermath of the Osun State governorship election.

Reacting to the call, in a statement issued and signed by its Secretary General, Prince Olarinde Joseph, the Yoruba group said it was sad that the PDP cannot for a moment, detach itself from its selfish antecedent, which has made it difficult for the party, to appreciate any patriotic effort, by any organ of government, as long as it exists, under the incumbent administration in the country. The statement further said, it was also disingenuous for the PDP, to forget in a hurry, that the same INEC under the leadership of Professor Mahmood, had conducted elections in some parts of the country, before now including the Osun West senatorial district, which were won by the opposition political parties, and in fact, "the PDP's candidate in the yet to be concluded Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is a product of an election conducted by INEC, under this same INEC Boss".

"Since his appointment, Professor Mahmood have demonstrated the zeal, commitment, and enthusiasm towards ensuring an improvement, in our electoral system. This fact, has not only resulted into positive transformation in our electoral processes, but have also earned INEC International trusts and accolades."

"It is important to continually remind the PDP, and other unpatriotic elements, that are hellbent of distracting the INEC's leadership and blackmail it, for their narrow and self centered political reasons, that INEC is a public institution whose actions are covered by the Constitution, and it is irrational and undemocratic to call for the sack of its Chairman, whenever election results, which are largely decided by the voters, are not in their favour." the statement further said.

The group also said that as the 2019 General elections get nearer, Nigerians must be weary of the antics of those self serving politicians, who will reduce INEC, to their object of attacks, as such moves are nothing, but an agenda aimed at distracting the commission from delivering on its mandate of giving Nigeria, free, fair and credible elections.

"We would not stop reminding these detractors, that elections by INEC under the leadership of Professor Mahmood Yakubu have continued to get better than we ever had in the past. Electoral violence in our elections is becoming a thing of the past, transparency in increasing more than ever and INEC is setting new records in term of logistics and personnel distribution during elections, just as witnessed in Osun last weekend. Rather than continually asking for the head of INEC Chairman, politicians should engage themselves and seek how they can desist from their ignoble ways and characters, which have continued to frustrate INEC efforts, and threatening peaceful, free and fair elections in the country." the statement concluded.