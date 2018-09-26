Osun CSDP commissions new transformers in five communities

The Osun Community and Social Development Projects (Osun-CSDP) has commissioned five new 300kva transformers provided for various communities in the state.

The transformers were provided for residents of Akinjole community in Gbongan, Oke Alaafia community and Ibiyemi Community in Ede and Jagun community in Ido-Osun

The people of the communities said they had suffered in darkness for some time due to the condition of electricity in their various communities which was as a result of bad transformers.

Also, boreholes provided for residents of Apaso Community in Ede and Ika community in Ejigbo were commissioned for the use of the residents of the areas.

Mr Samson Akinola, Abdulsemiu Ayanloye and Kayode Akande while speaking on behalf of the communities that benefited from the projects commended the state government and the World Bank and promised that the projects would be effectively utilised.

They noted that the new transformers would enable them enjoy electricity and enhance improvement in the social-economic activities in the communities.

They commended the state Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola for providing the transformers for them through the CSDP.

Speaking at the inauguration of the transformers, Aregbesola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Water Resources and Rural Development, Hon. Babatunde Ibirogba said the projects were executed in line with the Six-Point Integral Action plan of his administration aimed at alleviating poverty at the community level.

The governor urged the benefiting communities to make judicious use of the amenities in their domains.

"The intervention projects was to support rural communities and Local Government Authorities (LGAs) and also increase access of poor people to improved social amenities and infrastructural services,” Aregbesola said.

According to him, the present administration has completed 406 gender-sensitive and social inclusive micro-projects in eight sectors across 331 communities.

He said some counterpart fund was released by his administration before the World Bank was able to release some funds to make the projects a reality.

The governor urged the communities to support the government in return by paying taxes regularly.

The CSDP Board Chairman, Mr Abdulrahman Musa commended the governor for supporting the initiative since the inception of his administration.

Musa said that the governor paid N700 million as CSDP counterpart contribution which enabled the state to access over N2.6 billion credit from the World Bank.

General Manager of the CSDP, Mrs Funmi Abokede in his remarks said the projects were part of the many landmark achievements of Aregbesola's administration.

Abokede who was represented by the Operation Manager of CSDP, Mr Felix Akimwande advised the communities to make good use of the amenities.