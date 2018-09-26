Gov Shettima Of Borno State Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks Political Aspirants From Office

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has finally announced the dissolution of his over 7 years State Executive Council (SEC) Tuesday night.

The announcement was contained a letter issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa and made available to newsmen Wednesday morning.

Usman in the press release said "the governor ' in accordance with the powers conferred on him by sect 192 sub section 2 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, has hereby dissolved the state executive council.'"

The SSG in the statement also directed 'all the Honourable State Commissioners as required by the law to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries on or before Friday, the 28th of September, 2018'.

He similarly conveyed the profound appreciation of the governor to the outgoing State Commissioners for their services and contributions to the unprecedented developmental progresses recorded by his administration.

Usman Jidda further said that the governor wished all the former State Commissioners the very best in their future endeavors.

Four out of the dissolved state commissioners are aspiring for the governor's office ahead of the 2019 elections , namely, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan of Justice Ministry, Adamu Lawan of Works and Transport ministry, Mustapha Fannarambe of Religious Affairs Ministry and Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Ministry while three are aspiring for the House of Representatives, namely, Dr. Haruna Mshela of Health, Dr. Zainab Gimba of Water Resources and Usman Zanna of Local Government and Emirate Affairs.

He said a new State Executive Council will be constituted in due course.