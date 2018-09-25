'Vote Not Fight' advocates urge violent free rerun gubernatorialelection in Osun

The youths of Osun State advocating violent free election in Osun state under the auspices of 'Vote Not Fight' have warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) not to involve in any act that can jeopardise the peace of Osun state in the Thursday rerun election.

The Coordinator of Vote Not Fight Campaign in Osun who is also the Executive Director, Kimpact Development Initiative, Mr Bukola Idowu while addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the State capital on Tuesday warned INEC and political gladiators not to do anything that will expose democracy to danger.

Idowu admonished the gubernatorial candidates and top politicians to ensure peace during the rerun election and charged INEC to play its role appropriately to prevent crisis in the state.

He commended security operatives for ensuring orderliness in the last Saturday governorship election, saying they have displayed professionalism during the election.

"We implore all youth to please avoid being an instrument to foment violence in any area of the state as peace for one is peace for all.

"We request that all candidates involved in the forthcoming rerun election bear in mind their promises of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for all, irrespective of their personal political ambitions.

"We are using this medium to remind the governorship candidates of the peace pledge they all signed to and their commitment to ensure all their followers are not going to be instrument to cause violence in any area of the state.

"We request that the INEC as the electoral umpire remains impartial, fair, and ensure justice in the discharge of their roles during the forthcoming rerun election as any act of partisanship can jeopardise the peace in the state.

"We appreciate the media for professional reporting of events and request them to remain professional in discharging their inestimable responsibility during the rerun election", he said.