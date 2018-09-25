National Voter Registration Day today:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins communities across the United States to encourage all citizens to register to vote today on the National Voter Registration Day, September 25, 2018. This is an important day as many communities hold voter registration drives in preparation for the upcoming November elections.

This year's elections are of great importance and making the right choices by electing the right candidates is crucial to our future.

The November 6, 2018general elections will define the national policies and politics for years to come. AHRC reminds all citizens that elections are important and have consequences that impact all matters that impact the life of citizenry. Key basic human rights such as health, education, water are affected by political decisions made by elected officials. AHRC-USA encourages all Michigan residents to cast a smart and informed vote. In a democracy, voting matters.

AHRC strongly urges all community members to learn more about National Voter Registration Day and details on community events and voter registration drives in metro Detroit by visiting http://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/

It is also important to note that the last day to register to vote in the State of Michigan is Tuesday, October 09, 2018. For more information on how to register to vote in Michigan, or to check to see if you are already registered to vote, please visit https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC/

"Voting is a civic duty and the right to vote is a precious right. I urge fellow citizens, to register to vote and not miss voting," said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC's Board President.

"There is no excuse to not take part in the most important act of citizenship, voting," added Mr. Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Now is more important than ever for every American citizen to use their voice to continue building positive change and advancement in our nation," added Hamad.