Why I Kidnapped Borno State APC Chairman’s Son - Fatima Muhammed (Suspect)

A female kidnap suspect, Fatima Muhammed, said she has no regrets kidnapping the 12 -year-old son of Ali Bukar Dalori, the Borno State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

Fatima made this known when she was paraded before newsmen shortly after her arrest in Maiduguri on Monday.

“I committed the crime because I am in love with money. “I have no regrets over the crime I committed and even if it is my own child I will kidnap him for money.

“I know he is the son of the APC chairman; I took him because I want money to go and enjoy myself somewhere. Why should I regret anything,’’ Fatima said.

Earlier, Mr Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police ,Borno state said Fatima, was delivered of a baby boy when she was arrested at Albarka Hotel in Maiduguri on Sept 21.

Fatima allegedly abducted the boy and two others from a school and demanded for N20 million ransom.

Chukwu said the woman and the child were in good condition at the time she was arrested by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“It is pertinent to mention that the Fatima Mohammed was pregnant at the time she kidnapped the minor and gave birth to a baby boy in a Guests Inn while keeping the victim on Sept. 2,’’ Chukwu said.

The commissioner said that two suspects, Muhammed Musa and Muktar Ali-Shaibu, both from Bulumkutu Area of Maiduguri metropolis were arrested in Kano at the point of collecting the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Chukwu however explained further that the suspects, who admitted the crime, said they did it for the love of worldly things and money.

The CP added that the Borno state Police command was also investigating the involvement of an army major (name withheld) for security reasons , who paid the two days accommodation charges at the Guest Inn for the lady suspect to keep the kidnapped child at the hotel.

The State Chairman APC Borno State, Honourable Ali Bukar Dalori and his wife, the mother of the kidnapped child were full of excitement on getting the wind of the rescue of the child even before the child was brought into the family house healthy and safe.

Both the father and mother expressed appreciation to God Almighty to revealing the whereabout of the child and subsequent rescue of their child while thanking the people of Borno especially Maiduguri city for their prayers and support .

The chairman particularly thanked the security agencies for their concern and involvement as well as rescuing his child, pointing out that it is a history he will never forget in his life as such has never happened to him or his family or his relations in the last.

He said he used to hear about kidnapping elsewhere and never knew the pains and agony until it happened to him and his family while thanking God for everybody and all those who have directly and indirectly contributed and supported the rescue mission of his child.

Ali Dalori prayed God to reward them abundantly and for peace to continue to prevail in the state while acknowledging the efforts of the security agencies in the peace restoration efforts in the state and north east at large

