TCN Gives Reasons for Power Failure in the north eastern states

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has finally revealed reasons behind the power outage in some parts of north eastern states of the country.

￼General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, stated this in a statement on Monday, September 24, in Abuja, adding that the problem occurred shortly after the annual scheduled maintenance on the transmission line.

The General Manager has added that the incident occurred due to a fault in the Jos-Gombe 330kv transmission line

Mbah, however noted that efforts were being made to rectify the issue in order to energise the 330kv transmission line soon.

“TCN shot down on September 22, to undertake the annual scheduled maintenance on the 330 kv transmission line from Jos to Gombe.

“After the maintenance work had been completed by combined engineering maintenance crew from Gombe and Jos transmission substations, the transmission line was reclosed and energised at about 15:09 hours on the same day at 19:09 hours.

“However, the line tripped due to a fault on the line and TCN quickly initiated the patrol of the transmission line to detect and rectify the fault,’’ Mbah said.

She said efforts were ongoing to rectify the problem so as to recluse and energise the 330kv transmission line.

It will be recalled that the states of the north east affected by the outage include Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Taraba.