PDP News | 25 September 2018 11:43 CET

2019 Presidential Primaries: PDP screens Atiku, Mark, Saraki,Tambuwal, others

By The Nigerian Voice

The 13 presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party were screened in Abuja on Monday .

Their screening was the first set of the aspirants that scaled through which will enable them to partake in the PDP’s presidential primary slated for October 5 and 6 in Port Harcourt , Rivers State .

The screening, which was held at the party ’s Presidential Campaign office popularly called Legacy House , Maitama , Abuja , was conducted by the Namadi Sambo - led 10 member committee .

Other members of the committee are the Speaker of the House of Representatives , Yakubu Dogara ; a former President of the Senate , Iyorcha Ayu , and Chief Tom Ikimi .

Others include Chief Okwesikizie Nwodo , Hajia Ina Ciroma , Mrs Kema Chikwe , Dr Haliru Bello , Chief Ebenezer Babatope, and the Governor of Akwa Ibom State , Udom Emmanuel .

Those that appeared before the committee include former Vice President , Atiku Abubakar ; President of the Senate , Senator Bukola Saraki ; a former Governor of Plateau State , Senator Jona Jang ; Governor of Sokoto State , Aminu Tambuwal ; a former Governor of Sokoto State , Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa ; a former Governor of Kaduna State , and Senator Ahmed Makarfi, among others .

Some of the aspirants , who spoke to journalists shortly after the exercise , said the screening was free , fair and friendly .

The aspirants , who included Atiku , Tambuwal , Mark , Jang and Saraki have expressed confidence on capability of the 10 -man committee .

On his part, Mark stated that the exercise went on smoothly and urged the leadership of the party to continue in the “right direction . ”

It was gathered that the exercise is expected to continue on Saturday morning for other aspirants who were unable to make it on Monday. End


