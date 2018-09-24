2019: Return to wards for Buhari's direct primaries, Shettima ‎tells Borno APC stake-holders 

Governor Kashim Shettima has told APC stake-holders in Borno State, comprising of ‎his deputy, national and state assembly members, state, local government and ward executives of the party, all past and serving government officials as well as party chieftains to return to their respective wards and "massively mobilize party members" to fully take part in Thursday's direct primaries for the purpose of producing high number of votes for President Buhari’s candidature.

The Governor spoke while swearing-in caretaker chairmen of the 27 local government areas for a term of six months. The ceremony was attended by majority of stakeholders including national and state assembly members which took place at the government house in Maiduguri.

Shettima said he is taking the primaries seriously regardless of whether the President has opponent or not noting as "principal beneficiaries of Buhari’s administration" the Borno APC intends to produce an impressive turn out of voters in the direct primaries to demonstrate gratitude to the Presidency for its dedication to the fight against Boko Haram since 2015.

"Let me start by giving matching orders to all our 27 caretaker chairmen, that in addition to your constitutional duties of steering the affairs of your respective local government areas, your immediate assignment is to go back to your local government areas and effectively mobilize members of our party, the APC, to all come out enmass in respective wards to fully take part in the Presidential direct primaries. We all know that our cherished President, Muhammadu Buhari has no opponent in the APC ahead of the 2019 election. However, as principal beneficiaries of President Buhari’s regime, all of us in Borno State have obligations to line up and be counted for President Buhari’s candidature. As leader of the APC, I will also go to my ward here in Maiduguri on Thursday and line up to be counted as delegate for the direct primaries. I expect all stakeholders to go back to their respective wards. In areas that wards are not accessible, arrangements should be made for alternative venues so that Stakeholders should lead party members to stand and be counted for President Buhari. I know most of us here have been doing some quiet mobilization, it is time to do something different. Of course, I should acknowledge that together, we have done the most important thing in encouraging hundreds of thousands of our people to obtain their PVCs. However, before the main election, the APC in Borno State needs to make a bold statement by coming out in high number to demonstrate our loyalty and gratitude to President Buhari and to reaffirm the supremacy of APC in Borno State. We need to handle the Presidential primaries with all the seriousness it deserves irrespective of whether the President is standing alone or not. We are on ground with our people and we need to prove this. I will like to also request that during the Presidential direct primaries, all our members of party should display their PVCs to confirm their readiness for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari. As your leader, I will display my PVC like everyone, while I stand on the line during the direct primaries" Shettima said at the swearing-in.