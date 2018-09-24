Troops Neutralise 7 Boko Haram Terrorits, Rescues 73 Persons

Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed in Sector One of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, have successfully neutralized 7 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and rescued 73 persons in two separate clearance operations in Sirdawala and Valley of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, said the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu commended the troops for the feat.

The troops of 121 Battalion under 26 Task Force Brigade in 7 Division Area of Responsibility/Sector One recorded the victory over the terrorists following a midnight clearance operation to Sirdawala in Gwoza Local Government Area on Sunday 23 September 2018, upon receipt of intelligence that Boko Haram Terrorists were hibernating around Pulka general area.

Troops of 121 Battalion in rare display of professionalism tactically located, engaged and neutralized the terrorists hibernating within the community where it achieved the following:

a. Neutralised 6 Boko Haram Terrorists.

b. Rescued 19 persons comprised of 7 women and 12 Children.

c. Rescued animals.

In a related development, the troops further proceeded on another offensive operation in the early hours of Monday 24 September 2018 to raid Boko Haram Terrorists hideout in Valley of Gwoza Local Government Area Borno State, recording huge successes as follows:

a. Neutralised one Boko Haram Terrorists.

b. Rescued 54 persons comprised of 18 women and 34 Children.

Regrettably an officer sustained injury during the operation and is receiving treatment in a military facility while all the rescued persons are being managed and documented for further handover to the appropriate agency.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has commended the gallantry of the troops through the Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Sanusi Dahiru. He urged the troops to maintain the aggressive posture to rout the Boko Haram Terrorists from their enclaves.