Anioma Cultural Renaissance: Omu Anioma Inaugurates Committee On Omu Anioma Annual Otite Festival

In her passion for Anioma Cultural Renaissance, the Omu Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, has inaugurated the Omu Anioma Annual Otite Festival to attract public attention to the unique traditional celebration of the Otite Yam Roasting.

At her palace where she hosted friends, guests and family members to a unique celebration of the Otite Festival, she averred that it was time to take our Anioma culture to the next level, irrespective of challenges.

She stressed that our culture and tradition is dying and if nothing urgent is done, most of the annual festivals would go into extinction and the next generation would wallow in ignorance.

According to her, “We must promote our identity through the Akwa Ocha brand, our language, our food (raw and cooked), our attitude and morals. We must begin to take certain traditional festivals from the community levels to state, national and international levels.

“We must have something to bequeath to our youths and the generation next. If we have failed in our duties before now; this is the time to make amends", she affirmed”.

Going further during the brainstorming meeting, the Omu Anioma named Mr. Godfrey Osakwe, a Public Relations expert as the Chairman of the Think-Tank/Public Relations Committee to conceptualize the operational modus of the Omu Anioma Annual Otite Festival and how to make it sponsors' delight.

She equally named Comrade Patrick Ochei, Publisher of Anioma Trust and Vice Chairman of the Delta State Council of NUJ as the Head of the Media and Publicity Committee, to be assisted by Comrade Patricia Gbemudu, Chairman of the Delta State Chapter, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

Meanwhile, Chief John Nwafor, the Isama of Ashama and CEO of Century Group of Companies was named to act as Chairman of the Committee of the whole in the interim; while the Omu of Obior, HH Omu Onyebuchibe Okonkwo and the Omu of Ogwashi-Uku, HH Omu Edith Rafua are to advise Omu Anioma, being the Coordinator of the Project.

Furthermore, Ms. Nkem Nwankwo, MD of Kems Beauty Trend, Event Planning and Management was chosen to head the Cultural Exhibition Committee; while Mrs. Kate Ify Odoe, MD of Yinki Entertainment will head the Beauty Pageant Committee.

Also, Mrs. Florence Awolor, MD of Floxy Foods is to handle the Food Exhibition Committee, while Messrs Emeka Esogbue, Osita Onochie and Sam Emeifeogwu were named as the Resource Persons for the Research and Quiz Competitions among the students. In addition, Mr. Osita Onochie, a retired teacher is the Chairman, Youth/Children Committee.

Equally, Chief Michael Brian Odiakosa, the Nwadialor of Idumuje Kingdom and former PRO of Anioma Association USA was appointed to coordinate the Aniomas in Diaspora; while Barr. Adaeze Ezete, an Abuja based Legal Practitioner is the Legal Adviser.

Moreover, serious case was made for sponsorship and a high profile committee is under way to handle the sourcing of funds from sponsors with a view to prosecuting a Festival that will become talk of the town in Anioma and beyond.