Goc 7 Div Charges Troops To Be Diligent, Discipline, Committed At War Front

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has recently embarked on a 3-day operational visit to the front line, traversing the Division’s deployments in Bama and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State, with a charge to troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE stationed at Firgi, Pulka, Gwoza, Banki, Konduga and Alau Dam respectively, to prosecute the war on terror with diligence, vigor and a robust aggressive posture.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri said he made this statement, during a frank heart-to-heart interaction with troops at the various military locations while addressing wide range of issues bordering on discipline, equipment and welfare.

The GOC however commended the troops on their operational readiness and assured them of regular visit and engagements to the front line.

He also charged them to confidently prosecute the fight against the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) with more diligence and alertness.

General Bulama stressed further that, more equipment required to prosecute the war is receiving the desired attention at the appropriate superior authority while their welfare is constantly being addressed by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

He also assured them that, promotion was being processed for qualified soldiers and urged them not to be distracted by the social media activities of mischief makers including enemies of peace and security in Nigeria, pointing out that, they should remain disciplined, resilient, dogged and work in synergy at all times to combat the insurgents.

Bulama Biu also harped on rotation and assured the troops that those who have spent the mandatory period in the theatre would be rotated promptly in line with the Army Headquarters policy and also added that, permission has been grant for routine leave and passes to troops to visit their families in line with the exigency of duty.

The GOC was received in Gwoza, Pulka and other locations under the 26 Task Force Brigade by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Sanusi Dahiru who conducted him round after inspection of Quarter Guard.

He was received at 151 Battalion in Banki, 222 Battalion in Konduga, and Alou Dam by the Acting Brigade Commander 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Colonel Adamu.

The GOC was accompanied on the visit by Commanders and Principal Staff Officers of 7 Division Nigerian Army.