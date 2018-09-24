Osun Guber Poll: INEC must return 1,000 votes stolen from PDP, prosecute culprits – PDP Forum

The Forum of PDP New Media Aides (PDP-NMA) has demanded for the addition of the 1,000 votes stolen from the party’s votes in Ayedaade Local Government area of Osun State by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in connivance with top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP-NMA also demanded for the immediate prosecution of the arrested INEC staff, Mr. Salawu Mutiu Kolawole, who confessed on video that he was instructed by the Electoral Officer (EO) of Ayedaade Local Government, Mrs. Aderinoye and the arrest and prosecution of his other accomplices.

PDP-NMA, in a release on Monday, which was signed by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Edoko Wilson Edoko, said; “only the addition of the 1,000 stolen votes to the PDP votes will save INEC from the already established impression that it was out to rig the election for the APC.”

“Since it has been established that PDP actually scored 10,836 votes in Ayedaade Local Government as against 9,836 announced by the INEC Returning Officer and that the fraudulent deduction of 1,000 votes was done in connivance with INEC officials, it is only reasonable for the electoral umpire to add the stolen 1,000 votes to the votes of PDP to give the party it deserved 1,353 margin,” the PDP-NMA said.

While also calling for the investigation of calls received by INEC Returning Officer, Joseph Fuwape before the election was declared inconclusive; the PDP-NMA said “It is obvious that the Returning Officer and other INEC officers at the Collation Centre got directives from certain quarter before they took the illegal decision of declaring the election inconclusive.”

The PDP forum said the 2019 general elections was already endangered by the “obvious partisanship of INEC,” adding that “an INEC under which 1,000 votes were stolen in broad-daylight and still went ahead to sustain the electoral theft despite the arrest and confession of its official cannot be relied upon to conduct a free and fair election

in 2019.”