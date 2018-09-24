IDPs Assured Of Quality Health Services

The six Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps set up across the state by the government have been assured of the provision of quality health services to tackle health related issues.

The Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Oseji gave this assurance during her supervision visit to the Camp Clinic in the Internally Displaced Persons Camp at the State School, Ogbe-Afor Primary School, Asaba.

She said the visit afforded her the opportunity to meet with the health team with the view to ensuring that all relevant health services were available at the Camp and emphasized the need for keeping of accurate health records to enable proper planning of health services.

She stated that the Camp clinic would be operating round the clock on a daily basis with enough Medical Doctors and health workers deployed and essential drugs stocked for dispensing include a wide range of services such as patient treatment, immunization, antenatal, family planning and nutrition amongst others.

Dr. Oseji explained that preparation for this exercise started as far back as 31st July, 2018 when the Emergency Preparedness Response Committee of the Ministry chaired by the Hon. Commissioner for Health Dr. Mordi Ononye held a meeting to sensitize stakeholders as well as plan for activities to mitigate the impact of the flood on victims.

The Permanent Secretary and her team went on to visit the Power line community, one of the affected areas where she encouraged the chairman and members of the community to make good use of the resource provided by the government.

In a similar vein she embarked on yet another visit during which the records of cases seen were reviewed, and health workers were encouraged to educate the residents in the camp on practices to prevent acute respiratory infection, diarrheal disease and malaria.

She used the medium to call on philanthropists and charitable individuals to provide sweaters, blankets, toiletries and fliers for education on physical, mental and social wellbeing of the residents.

Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Oseji (2nd left), Dr. Charles Ofili, Director, Medical Services and Training, Ministry of Health (left) during the Ministry Health Team’s supervision visit of the Camp Clinic at the IDP Camp, State Primary School, Ogbe Afor, Asaba.

