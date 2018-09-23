Cholera Outbreak Kills 61 People in Yobe

A cholera outbreak in Yobe State has caused 61 deaths, as the number of new confirmed cases surged to 906, the government and the United Nations said.

The Yobe State government confirmed that 906 fresh cases of cholera have been recorded in the state with 61 deaths while 50 others are still on admission in hospitals across the state.

Dr. Muhammad Kawuwa, the Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure in a statement in Damaturu, said Acute Water Diarrhea (AWD) cases were reported in some parts of the state and later confirmed to be cholera after laboratory tests, noting that some of the AWD cases was caused by Vibrio bacteria, which causes cholera.

Fresh cases of the waterborne disease was recorded in six local government areas within two months, the affected local governments are Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Fune, Potiskum and Nangere, he said.

“Over 795 patients were successfully treated and discharged, 50 are still on admission in various health facilities across the state.

An outbreak of the disease was declared in neighboring Borno state two weeks ago, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria said in an emailed statement Saturday.

The cumulative number of recorded cases in both states currently stands at 3,126 including 97 deaths, the UN said.