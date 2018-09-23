Missing General: Army recovers bus door

The Nigerian Army in its continued search for Maj. Gen. Mohammed Idris Alkali (Rtd) around Lafendeg in Du district of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has recovered the door of a white 18-seater Hummer Bus vehicle from a pond suspected to be where the vehicle of the missing General was dumped.

The rescue team, as constituted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, is made up of officers and soldiers from 3 Division Quick Response Team, Operation Safe Ha

ven, Nigeria Police Force, Vehicle Inspection Officers, Fire Service, as well as local divers.

•Maj. Gen. Mohammed Idris Alkali (Rtd)

The team, in its quest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the General, according the Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya of the 3rd Armoured Division, Nigerian Army, on Friday recovered “a white vehicle door with the glass pulled from the abandoned mining pit filled with water.”

Also, Operation Safe Haven Media and Information Officer, Major Adam Umar, told Daily Trust on phone that the pond is yet to be drained to a level where divers could go in for search, adding, “what we are doing is draining water from one pond into another because there are two ponds opposite each other with a major road between them, so we are draining the water from pond A which, based on intelligence is suspected to be the dumping ground, into pond B.” Daily Trust