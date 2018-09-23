Osun Electionl: Davido Urges Nigerians, PDP to fight injustice

Popular Nigerian musician David Adeleke a.k.a. Davido has called on Nigerians and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fight what he called ‘injustice’ over plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare yesterday’s governorship election in Osun state inconclusive.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Davido, who is a cousin to Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP governorship candidate in the election, said Nigerians must come out fight the ”daylight robbery.”

The singer also called on INEC not to tamper with the results of Ayedaade LGA which he claimed has been reduced by 1000.