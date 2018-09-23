INEC Declarrs Osun Election “INCONCLUSIVE”

The Osun State electoral process has commenced over a year ago with the registration of political parties, party primaries, submission of a candidate to INEC and so on. The election has 48 participating political parties while we had 5 main contenders.

After the total electioneering process which includes casting, counting & collation of votes, INEC has gone through a worldwide visible process to arrive at a final point.

Senator Nurudeen, Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party scored 254, 698 votes as against Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress as the 1st RUNNER UP with 264, 345 votes.

After the difference between the winner and the runner-up of the Election is not up to the number of cancelled votes, as stipulated by the 2010 electoral act, the Resident Electoral Commissioner is mandated to announced the Election Inconclusive.

To this effect, the INEC officers will meet with all other political parties to announce a new date for the election to be conducted

More details later.