Omisore votes laments as card reader machine malfunctioned 

Sen Iyiola Omisore, SDP candidate voted at 11:25 am at Moore Ward 1, Polling unit 003, inside Yemoo, National Museum extension, Moore, Ile-Ife.

Omisore said there were instances of insufficient electoral materials in some polling centers. He also lamented that the card reader machine malfunctioned in some polling centers in Ife. He said some polling units were not supplied with voting materials.

He expressed hope that he would win the election.