Osun Decides: PDP candidate, Senator Adeleke votes at 8:01 (Photos)

The Peoples Democratic Party Candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke was accredited and he voted at Ward 2, unit 9, Sagba-Abugunde Polling center, at about 8:01 am, amidst tight security.

The card reader' s machine initially rejected his finger prints which brought about some delay before he was finally accredited and voted.

Adeleke who spoke with newsmen after the voting expressed optimism that he would emerged victorious at the end of the election.

He said the card readers machine took a lot of processes before it started working and believed the situation would not be same at other polling units across wards.

" The card reader took a lot of process before it started working and I hope its not same in other polling units.

" We have a free ,fair, and credible election and I am very optimistic of victory at the end of the day," Adeleke said.

He said , the electoral process had been peaceful and he commended the electoral umpire for the efforts so far in making the processes a reality.

According to him, most political parties especially the opposition parties never wanted him to contest the election with the believe that he was going to emerged victorious.

" Why is it that it is me alone the opposition parties never wanted to contest believing I will win . I thank God they never succeeded and here I am today to vote which I have done."