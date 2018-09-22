DELTA FLOOD: Activities Pick Up In Delta IDPs Camp, As Asaba Camp Records First Birth

Relief materials have started arriving at the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the capital of Delta State, Asaba, set up by the state government to ameliorate the impact of the ravaging flood which has submerged communities in 16 council areas.

A statement from the State Flood Management Committee revealed that foodstuffs, toiletries, mattresses, mosquito nets, among others, have been supplied to the camps by Delta State Government.

At Omorka Primary School, Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area, a block of six classrooms have been made available for the accommodation of the Internationally Displaced Persons.

A pit toilet is being dug in addition to the existing one, while two Geepee water tanks of 1000 gallons each were supplied to the camp premises.

As at Friday morning, the camp at Ogbe-Afor Primary School, Asaba, was calm, the commandant had resumed, security men were on ground, members of Red Cross Society were also on ground registering people into the camp.

The Primary Health Care center has been stocked with adequate drugs, while doctors and nurses from Oshimili South Local Government Health Centers and an ambulance were on standby.

The situation in Isoko South Local Government Area was calm in flood prone areas such as Ikpide Irri, Uzere, Araya, Aviara and Ivrogbo. As at yesterday, people have moved from Araya into Aviara to stay with family and friends.

At the camp in Emede, mattresses and power generator were being expected as at the time of this report yesterday.

Meanwhile, a flood victim in Asaba Camp, Mrs. Chidinma Ismaila, has just delivered a baby girl.

The mother, while appreciating God for safe delivery also commended the Delta state governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for providing a temporary abode for them.