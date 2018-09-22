Delta Flood: Petroleum Minister, Kachikwu Donates To Delta IDPs

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), affected by flood along the Delta State plains of the River Niger.

The donation which was made during a visit by the minister to the Julius Berger IDP Camp in Asaba included cash amounting to N1 million, bags of rice and other food items.

Kachikwu, in his speech sympathized with members of the camp stressing that he as well as the government share their pain in what he described as a most trying time in their existence.

According to him, there is need for government to look into resettling the displaced persons, “The people are living in shanties. They obviously need to be resettled. The federal government will support them. We will look into resettling people”.

“I am here to see and understand the situation to enable us better intervene. The vice president was here yesterday. This is my personal contribution. It concerns me because it is in my soil”, Kachikwu stressed.

Chairman of the Camp, Chief Samuel Obi who received the items on behalf of the members who were visibly elated, commended Kachikwu for the effort.

He assured the minister of judicious use of the items even as he urged the government to intensify efforts in ensuring palliative measures for flood prone zones, “We are very grateful. We didn't expect it”.