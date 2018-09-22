Ooni Tasks European Union Election Observers On Objectivity,denies Endorsing An Candidate

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has urge the European Union Election observers that came to observe the Osun Governorship election not to be bias in their reports as Election Observer.

Oba Ogunwusi gave the charge during the visit of European Union Election Observers led by European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Katil Karlsen, on Thursday, in Ile-Ife.

The foremost African monarch who use the ocassion to clear air on insinuation that he has endorsed a particular candidate said " i am a father to everybody, i have prayed for all the candidates and we are hoping that whoever emmerge would not be betray the confidence reposes in him.

Adressing the team further , Ooni Ojaja said " I want to specifically thank the European Union Team for deeming it fit to come to Osun State to observe the Governorship election".

"Your input, support, time to deepen our democracy is highly appreciated because you are committed to good governance which is the essence of a sane society."

If you can reminiscence, you will know that the democracy you are enjoying in your different countries today was not smooth when it started. because you also had challenges but today, you've overcome.Therefore, whatever lapses found inherent in our nascent democracy will soon be a thing of the past."

"Nigeria must get it right because we are the centre piece of Africa and once we get it right; surely, the entire Africa countries will get it right as well."

"One of every four black men you see is a Nigerian. God wonderfully blessed us because we are most populous black nation on planet earth."

"As European Union Observers, please write what you see, don't favour any candidate, surely, a winner must emerge and there must be a loser.

I urge the candidates to be magnanimous in victory and be a gallant losers.

The African foremost monarch also admonished traditional rulers in the state to remain unbias as father for all

"Traditional Rulers don't play politics but we are father's to all political actors irrespective of where they hail from.

"Corruption cannot be fought in isolation, for it to be effectively tackle, all hands must be on decks"

He however urged European Union to work directly with the government at the centre on how to help repartriate our stolen wealth."

While speaking, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Katil Karlsen said, I'm highly impressed with the rich culture of traditional display by all here. We are all descendants of Africa and we knows we migrated from Ile-Ife.

"Your highness, we are here to pay to observe tomorrow's election, what we want is just free, fair and credible election that will make the state a shinning example."

We appreciate the role you played by sound peace warning to all aspirants because peace is the most cherished commodity we cannot overlook.

The Envoy said, Osun State Election is germaine to the general election coming up in 2019.

On the entourage of the European Union Ambassador are: Tarel Charlie, Acting Italian Ambassador to Nigeria; Ida Hockerfelt of Sweden; Otto Stenosis of Finland Embassy; Jacob Jacob Silen of Denmark Embassy.

Earlier, Mr. Larry Ekundayo, an International boxer appreciates Ooni for the honoured done him in 2017 in London.

He said, in 2017 in London, I was privilege to meet with my father in London and he asked me what I want and I told him that I want to be world champion, Ooni prayed for me, won my International boxing federation bout and today, I'm number fifteen in boxing hierarchy in the world.

Directorate of Media and Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace,

Ile-Ife