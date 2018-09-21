The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the world community in celebrating the International Day of Peace that falls on September 21 of every year.

AHRC hopes that this year's anniversary would serve to advance peace and greater understanding among people across the globe. AHRC-USA hopes that this occasion this year will help to dispel the language of war, terror, extremism, violence and build a world free from radicalization, torture, abuse and injustices; a world where human rights and human dignity are protected and preserved for all regardless of race, gender, faith or national origin.

The International Day of Peace was recognized and adopted by the United Nations resolution 36/37 on 1981. The nations of the world united to declare this day a day to advance the ideals of peace among all nations across the globe. In addition, the United Nations adopted resolution 55/88 considering September 21 as an annual day of non- violence and no war.

This year the International Day of Peace is observed despite great challenges facing several countries experiencing turmoil where the dominant language is that of war and conflict and division resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths, injured, destruction and displacement.

AHRC calls upon all peace- loving people at home and abroad to live up to the true meaning of peace and to work diligently to make peace a reality. AHRC, along with sister organizations in human rights advocacy, with the support of our friends and donors, work to make a world of peace built on the foundation of respect for human rights a reality.

"Peace is a basic human right for all and is a net gain for all. We all have the equal right to Peace." said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We hope that this year's anniversary would serve to advance peace and greater understanding among people across the globe" continued Hamad.