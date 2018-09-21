18-year-old boy rapes 7 Ekiti Varsity students

The long arm of the law has caught up with a suspected rapist, Chidi Okoye Christian, who was alleged to have raped many female students of Ekiti State University (EKSU).

The 18-year-old Okoye has been on the wanted list of EKSU Security Unit for sometimes now following attacks on female students living off campus.

The suspect, who is not a student of the university, was arrested and paraded alongside his accomplice, Odunmbaku Kayode.

Kayode used to open the door for the suspected rapist anytime he was returning from the scenes where he perpetrated the crime.

Incriminating items recovered from Okoye include several smartphones, ATM cards, a Raleigh bicycle, a cutlass and a pistol.

Speaking while parading the suspected rapist and his accomplice, EKSU Chief Security Officer (CSO), Captain Tunde Ajayi (retd), revealed that not less than seven female students had fallen victim to Okoye in the last three months.

Ajayi, who paraded the suspects alongside the Investigating Police Officer from Iworoko Police Divisional Headquarters, disclosed that most of the victims are students residing in nearby Iworoko community.

The EKSU CSO disclosed that the suspect who was usually armed with a pistol with which he threatened his victims to submission before forcibly having carnal knowledge of them.

Ajayi said: “With a good knowledge of the neighborhood where Okoye himself resides, it was easy for him to unleash terror in the middle of the night and returned to his room which he shared with an accomplice, Kayode Odunmbaku.”

Okoye, during investigation, confessed to the crime and he was identified by his father who told the Police that the suspect “has been a wayward boy who ran away from home.”

The duo will be charged to court as soon as police conclude investigation into their case.

• The Nation