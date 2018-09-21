Scrapping Of Traditional Rulers' Role Of Policing The Society Caused Boko Haram Insurgency... Shehu Of Borno

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi has said that the scrapping of the constitutional role for the traditional institutions to stem insurgency, crimes and other security challenges is the bane of continuous boko haram attacks on innocent citizens.

He also stressed that the scrapping of the traditional way of policing the society by the traditional institutions was responsible for Boko Haram insurgency.

The Shehu who disclosed this while speaking g at a World peace Day celebrations held at the Multi purpose Hall of the Borno state Hotels said " in the past, everybody that comes to a community, must first report to the traditional institution to disclose where he hails from, his purpose of the visit and how long he will stay. This helped greatly in checkmating crimes in the society"

Alhaji Abubakar Garbai who was represented by Zannah Figma of Borno Zannah Zubairu said ." neck the advent of local governments reform 1976 it was the traditional institution that policed the society but the emergence of local governments sadly changed the narrative. So for us to get it right again, traditional institutions must be assigned a constitutional role to check the society ".

He said in the past, Borno was known for peace and hospitality, where people come from far Mali , Egypt and Sudan that was why Borno earned the acronym of " Home of peace and hospitality " , but the situation changed with the emergence of Boko Haram insurgency in 2009, assuring that Borno will rise again.

In his remarks, the representative of UNHCR in Borno said if development will take place, there must be peace and that was why the UN article 16 took steps to ensure sustainable of peace cross the globe.

He said " every September 22 was set aside to mark World Peace Day in order to recognise the efforts of those who sacrificed their lives to have peace and those who work hard to make peace."

Also speaking, the representative of the International Non Govermetal Organisations, Mrs Jonah Gabari said the theme of Peace Day "right to Peace" was apt SNF timely as people of Borno and Northeast in general have the right to live in peace.

Also in his goodwill message, the representative of the UN OCHA, Mr. victor Lahen said peace is the bedrock of any sustainable development and urged that all hands must be on deck to achieve sustainable peace.